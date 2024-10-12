Brandywine Valley animal shelters take in animals ahead of Hurricane Milton, waive some adoption fees

Brandywine Valley SPCA and its affiliates amp up adoption efforts following Hurricane Milton.

The organizations are trying to clear out space for rescue animals following the hurricane. They waived adoption fees for adult cats and large adult dogs.

One location took in more than two dozen cats that were driven to Delaware from a Florida shelter. A tornado hit one of the Florida facilities during the storm.

BVSPCA senior director of marketing and communications Sara Smith said now is the time for anyone who’s ever considered adopting.

“That's how it trickles down. Every single animal adopted locally can open a space to help another animal that needs a new place, which opens a space for another animal that needs a new space.”

Many animals were moved out of the disaster area so emergency responders can focus on recovery efforts, Smith said.

“Our hearts are just aching watching everything that's going on in the south, and the way that we can help is by offering a place to move shelter animals out of that disaster. These animals were already available for adoption.”

Smith said shelters need all the help they can get right now, whether that comes in the form of adoptions, volunteers, fosters or donations.

Smith’s primary goal now is to clear out space for more animals in need.