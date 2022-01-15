© 2022
Delaware Headlines

Two Delaware organizations are helping to honor Betty White

Delaware Public Media | By Joe Irizarry
Published January 15, 2022 at 6:37 PM EST
delaware_humane.JPG
Mark Fowser
/
Delaware Public Media

The Delaware Humane Association and Delaware SPCA are participating in the Betty White Challenge.

The two organizations are taking part in the challenge - encouraging animal lovers to donate in Betty White’s honor by January 17, which would have been White’s 100th birthday.

White - who was described by many as a passionate animal lover - died late last year.

This campaign was started on social media to pay tribute to White and her work on behalf of animals.

"The goal is to raise funds for animal shelters, animal welfare organizations throughout the country because Betty White was a really huge animal advocate and love pets and always promoted adoption," said Kate Callihan, Director of Philanthropy for the Delaware SPCA.

This campaign can help animals in many different ways.

"This campaign has the potential to make a huge difference in the lives of many animals not just here in Delaware but animal shelters across the country are participating in this and hoping that their communities will chip in and support pets in need, homeless pets, pet adoption, spay-neuter all of that in Betty White's honor," said Callihan.

So far there’s a great response in Delaware.

"Our goal is $17,000 and we've raised about $6,000 so far on the online dashboard and we've also received probably a couple of thousand dollars in offline donations as well people just sending in checks or going online to our website and giving in Betty White's honor," said Callihan.

If you want to donate, just go to degives.org/fundraisers/betty.

Delaware HeadlinesDelaware SPCADelaware Humane AssociationBetty Whiteanimal welfare
Joe Irizarry
Joe brings over 20 years of experience in news and radio to Delaware Public Media and the All Things Considered host position. He joined DPM in November 2019 as a reporter and fill-in ATC host after six years as a reporter and anchor at commercial radio stations in New Castle and Sussex Counties.
