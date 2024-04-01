Delaware Senate passes bill to crack down on animal fighting

State Senators pass a bill revising animal cruelty laws in an attempt to more effectively prosecute those involved in dog fighting.

Following a raid at a Seaford dog fighting ring a few months ago, State Sen. Stephanie Hansen (D-Middletown) asked the Office of Animal Welfare if there was more that could be done to penalize those instigating animal fighting in Delaware.

She said this bill would do that, making it a felony to possess, sell or manufacture animal fighting paraphernalia with the intent to engage in or promote the illegal practice.

Hansen said currently someone can only be arrested for animal fighting if they are caught in the act, but there is a lot of preparation and supplies involved.

“Even though there is a long run up, there is a lot of training, there is a lot of paraphernalia that is involved in this process," she said.

Delaware Animal Services Captain Philip Dixon showed senators a break stick - used for prying open a biting dog’s mouth - that was confiscated during a recent Seaford dog fighting raid.

“We actually recovered this from Seaford. At that time, technically, it wasn’t illegal, so it was something we couldn’t charge them with. Also, during the investigation, we recovered a treadmill that was being used in order to train dogs to get their endurance up.”

The Department of Justice told Hansen animal fighting is a criminal enterprise in the state, complete with live streaming and gambling, as well as a growing manufacturing market for paraphernalia.

Hansen said 28 other states have strengthened their animal cruelty laws by passing similar legislation.

The bill passed with 17 senators in favor, 2 abstaining, and 1 no vote from State Sen. Darius Brown (D-Wilmington), who would not comment on his reasoning.