Delmarva Power responds to state's moves to address rising electric bills
High electricity bills remain a front-burner issue for many Delawareans, who face rising bills with no end in sight.
Just last week, the state’s Public Service Commission approved an interim rate increase for Delmarva Power that goes into effect this month, adding another $2.50 dollar per month to the average bill while the PSC considered Delmarva’s full rate increase request.
This came on the heels of lawmakers passing a bill that sought to cap what Delmarva Power could recover for nonessential infrastructure spending, limit interim rate increases and require regular audits of Delmarva, and other utilities.
Gov. Meyer hasn’t signed that bill yet, but signaled he would. And Meyer has called out Delmarva throughout 2026 for being concerned more about profits than its customers.
This week, Tom Byrne sat down with Delmarva Power Delaware Region President Marcus Beal to discuss these issues and the utility’s response.
Delmarva Addresses Concerns
Listen to the full interview between Tom Byrne and Delmarva's Marcus Beal discussing concerns about the utility's priorities.