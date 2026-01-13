Delmarva Power files for a rate increase

Delmarva Power files an application with the Delaware Public Service Commission to increase rates for Delaware customers.

The application with the Delaware Public Service Commission seeks a $67.8 million base rate increase.

While a decision could take up to a year, Delmarva Power can implement the new rate on an interim basis in July according to Delaware law.

Delaware Public Advocate Jameson Tweedie explains the request from his office’s perspective.

"Two categories of customers. Customers who use electricity for space heating and customers who don't,” said Tweedie. “So for the space heating customers, this would increase their bill by about $15 per month or roughly 23 to 24%. And for a non-space heating customer, the impact would be slightly less, but still substantial, about $9 per month or 16% increase."

Delmarva’s calculations are different, estimating non-space heating customers will see an average increase of $6.42 or just over 4%.

The difference in the numbers is that Delmarva Power’s calculation didn’t include Distribution System Improvement Charges or DSIC rates which are incremental rate increases between rate cases already implemented.

Tweedie adds there’s more to the request.

"Delmarva has sought an increase in the customer charge. That's the flat monthly charge that everyone has to pay no matter how much power they use in a month. They've sought to increase that customer charge by 18%. We will obviously push to keep that down because that is a recurring monthly cost that customers have no control over," said Tweedie.

Tweedie notes his office will review the request and argue for the lowest reasonable rates necessary to deliver reliable service.