Gov. Meyer's State of State: calls out Delmarva Power, promises streamlined housing permitting

Gov. Matt Meyer opened his second State of the State address by remembering public officials and law enforcement officers the state lost last year.

He brought Lauren Snook to the front of the room to receive the Order of the First State on behalf of her late husband, Delaware State Police Cpl. Matthew “Ty” Snook, who died Dec. 23 at a Wilmington DMV shooting.

"Right now, as is true every day, there are hundreds of individuals across our state, standing watch," he said. "...We pray that each and every one of these officers will return home safely to their families tonight."

Meyer delivered an ambitious address that touched on energy costs, education funding, housing, and healthcare access. He noted the challenge of overcoming division.

"But we owe it to the legacies of these tremendous leaders to work together to get real work done for Delawareans now," he said.

Education and child support

Meyer specifically asked lawmakers to "finish the job” on a new education funding formula.

House and Senate Education Committee members heard the Public Education Funding Commission's formula proposal this week. Legislators are expected to submit a proposal based on the commission's work this spring.

He also promised a nearly $50 million investment in early childhood education, which he said will build stronger systems for families.

But at the same time, he said he wants to keep his government branches and services efficient.

"We must reduce bureaucracy and demand accountability to produce actual gains in student performance," he said.

Energy Rates

Meyer called energy rates Delawareans pay for power, "unacceptable" and called out Delmarva Energy.

The company is pursuing a nearly $68 million rate increase that would cost customers between $9 to 15 more per month. It's Delmarva's third ask for rate increases in five years.

"If we if this were a competitive marketplace, it would be different," he said. "Delawareans who are served by Delmarva do not have a choice. We need to, now more than ever, be aggressive about protecting Delawareans."

To that end, he called on the Public Service Commission to reject any new Delmarva rate increases, including its most recent.

Meyer said multiple measures he signed last year related to price transparency from utility companies make room for PSC to deny Delmarva.

The other piece to lowering energy rates, he said, is "getting more energy on the grid." And he cited Delaware’s Nuclear Energy Feasibility Task Force, created last year, to move the conversation on small nuclear reactors forward.

The task force will meet next week. Per its agenda, it's set to get an extension on the due date for its final report until this summer.

Healthcare

Meyer said over the next five years Delaware is set to receive significant support from the Federal Rural Health Transformation grant.

That money will fund 15 projects including Delaware’s first medical school, training for nurses and physicians’ assistants, telehealth and community health programs.

Housing

Keeping with his talking points from last year's address, Meyer wants to build on his administration’s housing initiatives by reducing permitting rules for developers.

He said in the coming months, his administration will unveil a set of initiatives aimed at this.

His office wants to do this by streaming the permuting process.

"Instead of taking all this public money and buying housing with public money, we're enabling and facilitating private activity to take place," he said. "For private developers to say, 'Hey, we're going to develop affordable housing and we're going to do it in a smart place.'"

Possibilities for this include "maybe taking an old mall, or an old large company building that's no longer used...and transforming that," he said.

Budget

Meyer is set to introduce his budget recommendations next week, but indicated today he plans to keep budget growth below 5%.

He said to whittle expenses down, "I look at every penny that we spend make sure it's spent as efficiently as possible."

He said at next week's budget hearing to expect a smaller gap between the state's revenues and expenditures "than you've seen in years."

