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The Green

Carper launches collaborative focused on climate and jobs

By Tom Byrne
Published April 24, 2026 at 10:48 AM EDT
Holly Michael-Executive Director, Delaware Environmental Institute (DENIN) provided remarks at an event launching the Carper Collaborative for Climate & Jobs. Senator Tom Carper has been named a Distinguished Fellow in DENIN and will help lead this new initiative.
Kathy F. Atkinson
/
University of Delaware - Photography
Holly Michael-Executive Director, Delaware Environmental Institute (DENIN) provided remarks at an event launching the Carper Collaborative for Climate & Jobs. Former Senator Tom Carper has been named a Distinguished Fellow in DENIN and will help lead this new initiative.

When former U.S. Senator and former Delaware Gov. Tom Carper retired from the U.S. Senate in Jan. 2025, he promised to remain active working on projects focused on “creating jobs that promote clean energy.”

This week, Carper and the Delaware Environmental Institute (DENIN) at the University of Delaware formally launched the Carper Collaborative on Climate and Jobs.

And Carper sat down with Delaware Public Media's Tom Byrne to discuss this new initiative and what he hopes to accomplish with it.

New Carper Collaborative
Listen to the full interview with former U.S. Senator Tom Carper about a new initiative focusing on climate, economy and workforce development.
Senator Tom Carper has been named a Distinguished Fellow in the Delaware Environmental Institute (DENIN) and will help lead a new initiative called the Carper Collaborative on Climate & Jobs.

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The Green Tom CarperUniversity of DelawareDENIN
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Tom Byrne
Tom Byrne has been a fixture covering news in Delaware for three decades. He joined Delaware Public Media in 2010 as our first news director and has guided the news team ever since. When he's not covering the news, he can be found reading history or pursuing his love of all things athletic.
See stories by Tom Byrne
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