Carper launches collaborative focused on climate and jobs
When former U.S. Senator and former Delaware Gov. Tom Carper retired from the U.S. Senate in Jan. 2025, he promised to remain active working on projects focused on “creating jobs that promote clean energy.”
This week, Carper and the Delaware Environmental Institute (DENIN) at the University of Delaware formally launched the Carper Collaborative on Climate and Jobs.
And Carper sat down with Delaware Public Media's Tom Byrne to discuss this new initiative and what he hopes to accomplish with it.
New Carper Collaborative
Listen to the full interview with former U.S. Senator Tom Carper about a new initiative focusing on climate, economy and workforce development.