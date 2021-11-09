Sen. Carper touts progress on climate and infrastructure

Senator Tom Carper is back from the UN Climate Summit in Scotland and encouraged by new support for efforts to address climate change.

Carper chairs the Senate Environment and Public Works committee and says, while every state has a dog in the fight, Delaware is at a higher risk as the nation’s lowest-lying state.

He sees reason for optimism as the private sector realizes solutions to the climate crisis could be an economic driver.

The business community has stepped up big time. They did in Glasgow at this international conference we have every year on climate change," said Carper. "The business community ten years ago - they weren’t that concerned or focused on climate change - the fact that our planet is on fire. They are now. They are all over this. And they realize the business community - in America and across the world realize there are a lot of jobs that can be created by addressing climate change."

Carper also touted the newly-passed bipartisan infrastructure bill which includes funding to repair roads and bridges, upgrade water systems, and expand broadband Internet access.

He said that bill has major implications for Delaware, which recently received a “D grade” for infrastructure from the American Society of Civil Engineers.

That bill awaits President Biden's signature.