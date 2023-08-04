© 2023 Delaware Public Media
Sen. Tom Carper talks retirement, remaining priorities, and current political climate

By Tom Byrne
Published August 4, 2023 at 10:22 AM EDT
Senator Tom Carper announced in May that he will not seek reelection in 2024 and will retire from the Senate at the end of his current term.
In May, Senator Tom Carper announced his current term in the U.S. Senate will be his last. He will not run for reelection in 2024, ending his time in the Senate after 4 terms and 24 years and a political career that’s spanned nearly 50 years.

Delaware Public Media’s Tom Byrne sits down with Carper this week to discuss his retirement, the work he hopes to accomplish before he walks away, and the current political environment.

Delaware Public Media’s Tom Byrne talks with Sen. Tom Carper as gets set to retire

The Green
Tom Byrne
Tom Byrne has been a fixture covering news in Delaware for three decades. He joined Delaware Public Media in 2010 as our first news director and has guided the news team ever since. When he's not covering the news, he can be found reading history or pursuing his love of all things athletic.
