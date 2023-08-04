Sen. Tom Carper talks retirement, remaining priorities, and current political climate
In May, Senator Tom Carper announced his current term in the U.S. Senate will be his last. He will not run for reelection in 2024, ending his time in the Senate after 4 terms and 24 years and a political career that’s spanned nearly 50 years.
Delaware Public Media’s Tom Byrne sits down with Carper this week to discuss his retirement, the work he hopes to accomplish before he walks away, and the current political environment.
Delaware Public Media’s Tom Byrne talks with Sen. Tom Carper as gets set to retire