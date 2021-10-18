-
Seaford City Council held off on voting on an ordinance changing the city’s abortion procedures after some backlash. Seaford is considering a new…
-
Democratic lawmakers in Delaware reaffirm their commitment to abortion rights after the Texas abortion ban goes into effect. Many of Delaware’s elected…
-
A new bishop is selected to lead the Catholic Church in Delaware and Maryland’s Eastern Shore. It’s been over two years since Bishop Francis Malooly…
-
Delaware’s 7th Senate District candidates faced off in their second debate Thursday night. And they clashed on several controversial issues. Incumbent…
-
Planned Parenthood of Delaware is withdrawing from the federal family planning program in response to a new Trump administration policy.The new rule bars…
-
Delawareans joined #StopTheBans rallies across the country Tuesday.Advocates gathered on Wilmington's Rodney Square protested recent legislation…
-
Controversial pieces of legislation limiting access to abortions were heard Wednesday in a state Senate committee.State Sen. Bryant Richardson (R-Laurel),…
-
A new rule regulating family planning grants could gut funding for Planned Parenthood Delaware and other groups.Federal funding does not pay for abortion…
-
A Seaford-area lawmaker is introducing two bills to create stricter abortion laws.State Senator Bryant Richardson announced his legislation in Senate…
-
Legislation banning abortions once fetuses reach 20 weeks of development failed to advance out of a state Senate committee yesterday Wednesday.Democratic…