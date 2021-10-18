-
A health insurance provider with a major presence in Delaware plans to leverage technology from Google to create new patient care possibilities.Highmark…
Plans to add a new emergency department in Sussex County are not moving forward.Bayhealth and Beebe Healthcare each proposed to build a new freestanding…
New data indicates Delaware’s policies for treating and preventing cancer are continuing to improve.The American Cancer Society released its annual report…
A decision on whether or not to add emergency departments in Sussex County will wait until next month.Bayhealth and Beebe Healthcare are each proposing to…
The Delaware Healthcare Association has updated the form used to transfer patients between different medical providers in the state. It now includes…
Bayhealth is set to open a brand new hospital in Sussex County.The new $314 million health campus will be open to patients in Milford next month.It’s a…
Health and Social Services Secretary Dr. Kara Odom Walker has sent recommendations to Gov. John Carney laying out a plan for the state to implement a…
A program is in the works to have students in the University of Delaware’s Health Sciences program ride around in a van providing care in Wilmington.St.…
Delaware is now part of an initiative to share best practices for collecting and using health care data.The National Governors Association created the…
The Delaware Health Information Network, or DHIN, has turned 20 years old.DHIN is an electronic network connecting hospitals, providers and patients.…