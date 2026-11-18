Sussex County’s assessment and inspection departments will be streamlined permanently with a new ordinance.

The move will bring all inspectors under one roof instead of having them in different departments. Inspectors used to be found in both the Assessment and Planning and Zoning departments.

Sussex Finance Director Gina Jennings says the county has been streamlining the process for some time now and makes the county more efficient.

“If you recall, over the last couple of years, I’ve talked about streamlining some of our processes, switching things over from the Assessment Division to the Planning and Zoning division and making sure all inspectors were falling under one department.” she said. "And obviously, having assessment being done every five years, puts a lot more work on assessment. So, taking those building functions and putting it under planning and zoning just made sense.”

The ordinance moves authority on things like building inspections and fees, subdivision of land processes, plan submission procedure, and other processes related to building inspections and plans from the assessment department to Planning and Zoning.

Jennings says passing the ordinance simply takes what’s already been done and makes it the permanent way the county conducts business.

A formal vote on the ordinance will be taken at a future County Council meeting.

