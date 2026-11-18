The Delmar Board of Education is set to vote next month on whether to ask the voters to approve a pair of tax referendums next spring.

At their board meeting on Monday, officials got some good news from Superintendent Michael Bleile.

“I'm pleased to announce that our certificate of necessity was granted by the state of Delaware to pursue a capital referendum in the spring for our fire alarm system and other safety and security upgrades,” he said. “This was unexpected but a wonderful surprise since our CN had been denied the previous three consecutive years.”

Those upgrades come with a price tag of some $5.7 million dollars, and Bleile explained that, if board members vote to pursue a referendum to pay the district’s share, that referendum will join another planned request for a tax increase to cover operating expenses.

“The community members will have the opportunity to vote on both the operating language and the capital project language, which will be two separate things,” Bleile said.

That possible operating referendum is making a reappearance in front of board members, who decided last year to postpone going to the voters for more money in 2026, citing uncertainty around changes to property assessments and the state’s public education funding formula.

Board member Neil Baker acknowledged that the specific request for funding to upgrade fire alarms will likely be an easier ask than the operating referendum in a time where affordability is a significant issue.

“A capital referendum to support minor work that's necessary to have a tenable building is one conversation,” he said. “The operating component is another and more sensitive conversation.”

Baker added that he expects and hopes to hear from all sides as the referendum discussions continue.

“It's going to require community support or opposition, pushback and recommendation,” he said. “And I think all of those things have to be on the table across the board. It's the members of this community - it's their dollars at the end of the day.”

The district has been sparing when it comes to asking the voters for a tax increase. The last time was in 2015, when voters passed both a capital and operating referendum.

Bleile will be back in front of the board in December with a detailed presentation, including the possible impact on taxpayers. Board members are expected to vote at that meeting.