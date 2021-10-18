-
ChristianaCare implemented a COVID-19 vaccine requirement for all its employees in late July. The health system now says its lost around 150 staff members…
-
The number of Delawareans tested for COVID-19, the novel coronavirus disease, could rise dramatically after ChristianaCare health system offered free…
-
State health officials have announced two more Delawareans have tested negative for the deadly novel coronavirus disease . The two patients previously…
-
ChristianaCare is expanding its footprint. The Delaware Health System has acquired Union Hospital in Cecil County, Maryland along with its health system…
-
Delaware’s largest health system is rebranding itself. Christiana Care Health System is dropping the words “health” and “system” from its name. It will…
-
Christiana Care Health System is moving to share the financial risk of caring for many of its Medicaid patients. Christiana Care signed shared risk…
-
Christiana Care Health System is starting to treat some of its patients with chronic pain at a new pain management center focused on treating pain without…
-
Christiana Care Health System has a new corporate contract for bariatric surgery.The Kansas City-based global health information corporation Cerner has…
-
Christiana Care has filed a motion in federal court to dismiss a false claims lawsuit against it. The lawsuit was filed in 2017 by former chief compliance…
-
Christiana Care Health System opened the state’s first epilepsy monitoring unit at its Christiana Hospital in Newark earlier this year.And Delaware Public…