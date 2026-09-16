DPH: Measles patient from outside of Delaware recently visited Rehoboth area

An out of state measles patient visits Sussex County.

The Delaware Division of Public Health was notified someone from out of state with measles reportedly traveled through the greater Rehoboth area on September 4.

That person visited an unknown number of stores and restaurants, and since all of the locations cannot be determined, DPH is issuing a community wide notification rather than narrowing guidance to specific sites.

While the person had not yet developed symptoms while in the Rehoboth area, they are believed to have been contagious at the time of the visit.

DPH received the notification after the period when post exposure treatment would have been effective.

People in the affected greater Rehoboth area on Friday, September 4 should watch for early symptoms of measles including fever, cough, runny nose and pink eye which last two-to-four days before the rash appears.

The rash typically appears three-to-five days after symptoms begin, usually starting on the face and spreading down to the body.

DPH reports the total number of confirmed measles cases in Delaware remains at 23 – all in Kent County – and one in a person was fully vaccinated with the Measles, Mumps and Rubella vaccine.