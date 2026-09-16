Kent Economic Partnership looking to rekindle ties with Milford

The Kent Economic Partnership is looking to renew its ties with Milford.

The Kent Economic Partnership used to have the City of Milford as an official partner.

Milford’s partnership with the partnership fell through around 3 years ago according to town officials. Kent Economic Partnership executive director Linda Parkowski says that’s because Milford had no need for it at that time.

“At the time, you didn’t really have anything to sell. In looking back, you’ll see you’re at 4% right now if you exclude the business park. And that’s when Milford really started working on getting an industrial park” she said.

Parkowski says, now that Milford’s Corporate Center is underway, things have changed.

“We would love to have you back in the fold… we want to make sure that the business that are here, we want to make sure those businesses stay here.” she said.

Developers NAI Emory Hill describe the Corporate Center as a "147-acre site featur[ing] 27 parcels ranging from 3.2 to 8.4 acres, accommodating a diverse range of businesses from small offices to large industrial users."

The Kent Economic Partnership provides leads on potential development customers, market and business outreach, and project support.

Parkowski says KEP has 60 located projects, over 2,000 new jobs created and more than $437 million in investments under their belt, which she adds could make them a big value add to Milford

The Milford Town Council tabled a measure to restart the city’s relationship with the Partnership to allow contractual obligations to be sorted out before an agreement is finalized.

The partnership would cost the city $25,000 annually.