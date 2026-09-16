Outside investigation clears Lewes deputy mayor of harassment allegations

Lewes’s Deputy Mayor has been cleared of allegations of harassment and intimidation, following an outside investigation.

According to a story first reported by CoastTV , the allegations were first publicly aired in May by City Manager Ellen Lorraine McCabe and Deputy Manager Janet Reeves. The two said that Deputy Mayor Khalil Saliba engaged in discriminatory behavior and intimidation directed at city staff.

According to a city council statement, however, Saliba’s alleged actions did not seem to be motivated by age or sex and did not meet the threshold for harassment. It is possible, according to the report, that Saliba did violate the city’s anti-bullying policy.

Saliba and the other council members, along with McCabe and Reeves, will be participating in a management and leadership training program in order to work on issues like conflict resolution.

Saliba said he felt “exonerated” by the investigation. McCabe and Reeves had no comment.