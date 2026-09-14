Insurance rates on the Delaware Health Insurance Marketplace will increase

Rates for Affordable Care Act health insurance plans on the Delaware Health Insurance Marketplace are increasing in 2027.

An average increase of 17.2% was approved for Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield, lower than its requested rate increase of 20.2%. It will offer 16 comprehensive plans and one catastrophic plan.

AmeriHealth Caritas has an average increase of 13.94% approved. They have nine plans that are promoted as not requiring referrals.

Delta Dental will increase rates by an average of 4.3% for two Marketplace family plans, and Dominion Dental will increase their Affordable Care Act premiums an average of 5.8% on their two plans, including pediatric plans.

The Delaware Department of Insurance attributes the increases to these ACA plans to national policy shifts, subsidy changes, local cost pressures and the expiration of the enhanced Advanced Premium Tax Credits.

"These increases, unfortunately are harmful for families,” said Delaware Insurance Commissioner Trinidad Navarro. “We at the Department do not set the rates, but we do approve them. And we have to, we're obligated to approve them. And if they're not excessive, inadequate or unfairly discriminatory. So when we look at any rate increase, we consider those factors."

Open enrollment begins on November 1.

Navarro says these increases don’t apply to everyone.

"I can't emphasize this enough, but I think people think, 'oh my god, I have Highmark. My premiums are going to go up,' if you have a state plan, or if you have a small group plan or a self-funded plan or a Medicare or Medicaid plan. That's run through Highmark that's not impacted by this. It's only the 34,000 Delawareans throughout the ACA," said Navarro.