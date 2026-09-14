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Insurance rates on the Delaware Health Insurance Marketplace will increase

Delaware Public Media | By Joe Irizarry
Published September 14, 2026 at 8:19 PM EDT
Delaware Public Media

Rates for Affordable Care Act health insurance plans on the Delaware Health Insurance Marketplace are increasing in 2027.

An average increase of 17.2% was approved for Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield, lower than its requested rate increase of 20.2%.  It will offer 16 comprehensive plans and one catastrophic plan.
AmeriHealth Caritas has an average increase of 13.94% approved. They have nine plans that are promoted as not requiring referrals.

Delta Dental will increase rates by an average of 4.3% for two Marketplace family plans, and Dominion Dental will increase their Affordable Care Act premiums an average of 5.8% on their two plans, including pediatric plans.

The Delaware Department of Insurance attributes the increases to these ACA plans to national policy shifts, subsidy changes, local cost pressures and the expiration of the enhanced Advanced Premium Tax Credits.

"These increases, unfortunately are harmful for families,” said Delaware Insurance Commissioner Trinidad Navarro. “We at the Department do not set the rates, but we do approve them. And we have to, we're obligated to approve them. And if they're not excessive, inadequate or unfairly discriminatory. So when we look at any rate increase, we consider those factors."

Open enrollment begins on November 1.

Navarro says these increases don’t apply to everyone.

"I can't emphasize this enough, but I think people think, 'oh my god, I have Highmark. My premiums are going to go up,' if you have a state plan, or if you have a small group plan or a self-funded plan or a Medicare or Medicaid plan. That's run through Highmark that's not impacted by this. It's only the 34,000 Delawareans throughout the ACA," said Navarro.
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Science, Health, Tech Affordable Care ActHealth InsuranceACADelaware Department of Insurancetrinidad navarro
Joe Irizarry
Joe brings over 20 years of experience in news and radio to Delaware Public Media and the All Things Considered host position. He joined DPM in November 2019 as a reporter and fill-in ATC host after six years as a reporter and anchor at commercial radio stations in New Castle and Sussex Counties.
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