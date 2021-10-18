-
Delaware receives federal funding to improve access to affordable, comprehensive health insurance through its state-based reinsurance waiver. Delaware is…
Next week, the U.S. Supreme Court hears a case seeking to strike down the Affordable Care Act. If it succeeds, it could cost ACA policyholders in the…
The demand for social services in the First State is increasing during the COVID-19 pandemic. Delaware’s largest insurance provider hopes its new online…
Delaware lawmakers are trying to help cover the cost for patients who end up paying more than they expected for a medical visit. A bill in the Delaware…
A bill seeking to further reimburse Delaware’s primary care physicians cleared the House Health Committee Wednesday.The proposed legislation would require…
State Representatives on the House Health and Human Development Committee are calling on Congress to continue funding the Children’s Health Insurance…
For the second year in a row, Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield of Delaware wants to raise rates for insurance plans in the state marketplace by more than…
Health insurance giants Anthem and Cigna continue their acrimonious court battle after two federal judges torpedoed a planned merger over antitrust…
95 percent of Americans say emergency care should be covered in a health insurance plan, according to a new poll commissioned by the American College of…
Delaware is one of only six states (including New Hampshire, West Virginia, Michigan, Iowa and Illinois) using the Affordable Care Act’s state-partnership…