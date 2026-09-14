First candidate declares for Dover mayoral race

The race for mayor of Dover has its first candidate.

Billy Craig, a 13 year Dover resident, announced at the Downtown Dover Farmer’s Market this weekend that he plans to run for mayor.

Craig says when he first came to Dover, he was ready to leave again within the year- but then something changed.

“The city of Dover supported my wife when she got sick, and the city of Dover helped raise my kids, and the city of Dover embraced me.” he said.

Craig describes himself as a local entrepreneur in the IT industry, and is a pastor at the Dover Church of Christ.

Incumbent Robin Christiansen indicated previously his current term will likely be his last - meaning there will be an open race for the office next year. Christiansen has held the office since June 2014.