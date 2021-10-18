-
Delaware mirrors the national trend as it continues to see an increase in signups for health insurance coverage under the Affordable Care Act (ACA) during…
-
The First State is seeing more enrollment for Affordable Care Act healthcare coverage. Delawareans, like others nationwide, are taking advantage of added…
-
Starting next week., Delawareans get another chance to sign up for health insurance this year under the Affordable Care Act. This opportunity was created…
-
Despite a pandemic and attempts to tear down the Affordable Care Act, Delaware saw continued growth. Over 25,000 Delawareans signed up for coverage…
-
The deadline is approaching to sign up for health insurance under the Affordable Care Act in Delaware. State insurance officials say the number of people…
-
Next week, the U.S. Supreme Court hears a case seeking to strike down the Affordable Care Act. If it succeeds, it could cost ACA policyholders in the…
-
Sen. Tom Carper recently spoke about what’s at stake for veterans when the Affordable Care Act goes before the U.S Supreme Court in November. The…
-
Delawareans using the Affordable Care Act (ACA) marketplace get two pieces of good news this week.The state’s Department of Insurance says rates on…
-
Across the country, enrollment is down again this year for health insurance coverage under the Affordable Care Act, but not in Delaware.Delaware’s Health…
-
State health officials say the number of Delawareans signing up for health care coverage under the Affordable Care Act is slightly lower than a year…