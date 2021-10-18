-
Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield Delaware will issue rebates totaling over $12.3 million to some Delawareans.The money will not be for all Delawareans who…
-
Affordable Care Act marketplace premiums will go up in the First State next year. Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield of Delaware—which provides the First…
-
Delaware’s Insurance Commissioner Trinidad Navarro launches a new national working group meant to combat the growing problem of fake health insurance…
-
State officials want to make sure the insurance industry is prepared to protect ratepayers from the worsening impacts of climate change. Delaware’s…
-
Three devices used to treat chronic conditions and COVID-19 are being recalled.An estimated four million Philips Continuous Positive Airway Pressure…
-
State officials urge careful consideration of insurance plans during a special enrollment period for the Affordable Care Act (ACA).The Delaware Insurance…
-
Despite a pandemic and attempts to tear down the Affordable Care Act, Delaware saw continued growth. Over 25,000 Delawareans signed up for coverage…
-
The Delaware Department of Insurance issues hundreds of thousands of dollars in fines to regulated health insurers for mental health discrimination.The…
-
Gov. John Carney easily wins re-election over Republican Julianne Murray.Carney won by over 100,000 votes to earn a second term, and lead a Democratic…
-
Workers compensation insurance rates in the First State decrease for a fourth year in a row.The Delaware Compensation Rating Bureau approved the rate…