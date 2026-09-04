The Green - September 4, 2026 Listen • 50:58

Races to Watch: Primary for 1st House District seat is a rematch between two Wilmington Democrats

As part of our 2026 Election coverage, Delaware Public Media is highlighting a series of “Races to Watch” ahead of the September Primary.

The latest race we are featuring is in New Castle County, specifically Wilmington and House District 1, where two Democrats in this Democratic stronghold face off again in a primary after their close race in 2022.

Delaware Public Media’s Bente Bouthier has more on those candidates and where they stand.

Races to Watch: House District 1 DPM's Bente Bouthier examines the candidates and issues in the State House District 1 Democratic primary Listen • 11:57

Candidate Conversations: Republican Candidate for U.S. Senate Dr. Michael Katz

As part of our election coverage, Delaware Public Media is delivering a series of Candidate Conversations, in which candidates in statewide races are asked about the same set of topics to allow voters to get to now them and compare them.

On this edition of The Green, we begin our look at the race for U.S. Senate where 2 Republicans and 3 Democrats are challenging the incumbent Democrat Chris Coons.

We start with one of the Republicans in the race - Dr. Michael Katz.

Katz previously served in one term in the Delaware State Senate as a Democrat from 2008 to 2012.

He ran for U.S. Senate two years ago under the Independent Party of Delaware banner, finishing third behind the winner, Democrat Lisa Blunt Rochester, and Republican Eric Hansen.

He is the Delaware GOP's endorsed candidate in this race.

Candidate Conversations: Republican Candidate for U.S. Senate Dr. Michael Katz Listen • 16:56

Candidate Conversations: Republican Candidate for U.S. Senate John Shulli

We continue Delaware Public Media’s series of Candidate Conversations highlighting the race for U.S. Senate with another Republican in the race - John Shulli.

Shulli is an Army Colonel and faculty instructor at the U.S. Army War College who previously served as a policy analyst and program manager at the Pentagon.

He ran for the Red Clay Consolidated School District School Board in 2023 and lost.