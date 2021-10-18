-
Public health officials warn deer hunters to take extra precautions after another animal in Delaware tests positive for rabies. This time it’s a…
-
A mask mandate resumes at Dover Air Force Base.Dover Air Force Base implemented the mandate Wednesday due to the increased risk of sustained community…
-
Fewer than one in ten Delawareans who started a two-dose COVID vaccine missed their second shot. That’s better than the nationwide average.As of the…
-
Newark residents are being advised by Delaware’s Division of Public Health of a positive case of rabies in a skunk.DPH says two people were potentially…
-
The nationwide increase in COVID-19 cases is showing up in the First State as well. COVID hospitalizations, new daily cases and percent of people testing…
-
As more Delawareans get vaccinated, communities of color are still being left behind. As of Tuesday, just 22% of Black Delawareans had received at least…
-
First State seniors are beginning to be vaccinated against the coronavirus. Roughly 500 Delawareans age 65 and older drove through the Delaware City DMV…
-
State public health officials urge Delawareans not to go out or gather with others on New Year’s Eve to prevent spread of the coronavirus. State officials…
-
Two more people have died from COVID-19 in Delaware.The State’s latest summary reflects data as of Saturday. Regarding the latest deaths, one individual…
-
A temporary COVID-19 unit for the general public is in place at a Milford nursing home. It’s an effort to open up space in hospitals as capacity is tested…