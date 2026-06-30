The July 4th holiday will not only bring fireworks - but a heat wave too

The heat is on in Delaware starting Wednesday.

Temperatures on Wednesday will hit the mid-90s with the heat index over 100.

And National Weather Service Meteorologist Eric Hoeflich says as we approach the July 4th holiday, it’s going to get even hotter.

"And then the peak of this incoming stretch of the heat is going to be on Thursday and Friday where right now we're expecting highs on Thursday of around 100 Friday, 100 to 105, and then Saturday, 100 to 103 or so,” said Hoeflich. “Now we're seeing max heat index values on Thursday, around 110, same Friday, and then around 105 on Saturday."

Hoeflich notes there could be thunderstorms throughout the weekend, which might provide some relief, but it could take until Monday or Tuesday for a real break from the extremely high temperatures.

As for this week’s heat wave, Hoeflich adds that there won’t even be breaks at night.

"We're going to see three days of heat indices near 110, another big part is that low temperatures are not going to fall below 80° so the body isn't going to get much of a break. So we advise you to take breaks, drink plenty of water and always check in on your neighbors," said Hoeflich.

Because of the hot temperatures, the Delaware Department of Health and Social Services will be opening cooling centers to provide a safe place to escape the heat.

The cooling centers will be open Wednesday July 1 and Thursday July 2 from 8:30 am to 4:30 pm, and they will provide residents a safe, air-conditioned environment to cool down and stay hydrated.

The cooling stations are:

New Castle County

· Claymont State Service Center, 3301 Green Street, Claymont (302-792-6505)

· DHSS Canby Park Office, 1920 Maryland Avenue, Wilmington (302-434-3340)

· Churchman's Corporate Center, 84 Christiana Road, New Castle (302) 395-6500)

· *Hudson State Service Center, 501 Ogletown Road, Newark (302-283-7500)

Kent County

· Smyrna State Service Center, 100 Sunnyside Road, Smyrna (302-514-4503)

· *Williams State Service Center, 805 River Road, Dover (302-857-5000)

Sussex County

· *Adams State Service Center, 546 Bedford Street, Georgetown (302-515-3004)

· Laurel State Service Center, 31039 N. Poplar Street, Laurel (302-875-8402)

· Shipley State Service Center, 350 Virginia Avenue, Seaford (302-628-7000)

* Hudson, Williams, and Adams State Service Centers will be open until 6 p.m. on Wednesday, July 1.