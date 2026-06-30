Downtown Milford Inc. says laser light show will be more "sensory friendly" than fireworks

Downtown Milford’s July 3rd event will feature a laser light show instead of fireworks this year.

The July 3rd “First Friday” event held by Downtown Milford Inc. is forgoing the usual pyrotechnic display in favor of a laser light show, something organizers say is being done for several reasons.

Sade Truiett, executive director for Downtown Milford, says the show will offer a more sensory friendly experience.

“We are intentional in supporting the needs of our community. A laser light show gives us the same vibes and sentiments as fireworks. However, it is more sensory and dog friendly being that we’re a dog friendly town.” she said.

Truiett adds that the light show is more cost-effective, with a $30,000 price tag compared to about $60,000 for a fireworks display.

“Also being a nonprofit we want to steward our expenses correctly, and the cost of fireworks at this point -it being a holiday- were a bit hefty. So the alternative was doing a laser light show. And, after doing our thorough research we determined that it would be the best fit for our community. Not only is it beautiful but it will leave space for being more dog friendly and family oriented.” she added.

And she notes the firework show would have only lasted around 15 minutes while the laser show is expected to go for 35 minutes or longer.

Downtown Milford’s July 3rd First Friday event is slated to start at 5pm, on 10 South Walnut Street.