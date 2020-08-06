Delaware Public Media

Police shooting of suicidal Lewes man justified, says DOJ

By 1 hour ago
  • Police responding to the scene, as captured by a Lewes Police Department dashboard camera
    Police responding to the scene, as captured by a Lewes Police Department dashboard camera
    Courtesy of the Delaware Department of Justice

The state Department of Justice has determined a state trooper was justified in shooting a suicidal man in Lewes last fall. 


Delaware State Police Cpl. Nicholas T. McLaughlin shot and killed Shane S. Swider— who was armed, intoxicated and suicidal— outside a home in Lewes on Nov. 29, 2019. McLaughlin said he fired because Swider raised the gun he was threatening to kill himself with toward McLaughlin and another officer. 

The Div. of Civil Rights and Public Trust concluded in an investigation report published this week that McLaughlin was justified under the state’s Use of Force standard, because he actually believed he and the other officer were in danger—and was not reckless or negligent in forming that belief. 

Only one officer other than McLaughlin said he saw the shooting. None of the vehicle dashboard cameras were aimed at the altercation. And Mike Brickner of the ACLU of Delaware notes none of the six officers at the scene were wearing body cameras. 

“Having body-worn cameras on and function during one of those interactions could provide a little bit more information about exactly what transpired … and I think would be important to help to make the public have even greater confidence in the findings of the investigation,” he said. 

According to the DOJ report, McLaughlin radioed for a less-lethal bean bag gun and a Crisis Management Team — which apparently did not show up. 

Brickner says crisis intervention training for officers should be expanded, and more mental health counsellors should be available to respond to situations like this one. 

“If you go back to the 911 call that was placed … they immediately reported to the dispatcher that the person was armed but that they were suicidal and that they were obviously having a mental health crisis,” he said. “Waiting for the police officer on the scene to call for the Crisis Intervention Team, that costs more time.”

Delaware State Police spokesperson Cpl. Jason Hatchell declined to comment on how its Crisis Intervention Team is dispatched or the de-escalation training that ordinary officers receive. He also declined to provide McLaughlin’s employment status. A police statement after the incident said McLaughlin was placed on administrative leave as per Divisional policy. 

Advocates and elected officials, including Attorney General Kathy Jennings, have advocated for making the state’s Use of Force law more stringent. 

The state Department of Justice did not respond to a request for comment. 

“The Delaware Criminal Code is written in a manner that provides a great deal of deference to police officers with respect to the use of deadly force, and allows for a review of the reasonableness of their use of deadly force toward a person they believe to be armed, only in very narrow circumstances,” DOJ officials wrote in a previous deadly force investigation.

Tags: 
deadly force
DOJ
Delaware Department of Justice
lewes police department
Delaware State Police
shane swider
use of force law
use of force
Kathy Jennings
Div. of Civil Rights and Public Trust
deadly force investigation
police-involved shooting
police shooting
mental illness
ACLU of Delaware
michael brickner

Related Content

Protests renew calls for change to Delaware's police use of force statute

By Jun 5, 2020
Sophia Schmidt / Delaware Public Media

The protests that continue to rock the country in the wake of George Floyd’s death in police custody have also touched cities and towns throughout Delaware. 

But the protests go beyond Floyd’s death, the latest involving an unarmed black man at the hands of police. They are focused on systemic racial injustices.

Now some Delawareans are again demanding change to the way police here use force— and how they are protected under state law when they do.


Protesters march again for Jeremy McDole

By Jul 11, 2020
Sophia Schmidt, Delaware Public Media

Protesters took to the streets of Wilmington again Saturday to demand justice for Jeremy McDole, a wheelchair-user who was shot and killed in 2015 by several Wilmington police officers. 

Camden protesters won't be prosecuted, but some want police investigated

By Jun 24, 2020

Delaware’s Attorney General wants to move on from the night of June 9 when twenty non-violent protesters were arrested near Camden. Some protesters and advocates disagree. 


Police release more details about arrest of 20 protesters and detention of reporter

By Jun 10, 2020

Police have released additional information about the arrests of several protesters — and detention of a journalist — Tuesday night.

Civil Rights and Public Trust arm of Dept. of Justice gains new status

By Apr 16, 2020
Delaware Public Media

Delaware’s Division of Civil Rights and Public Trust has an upgraded place in the state's Department of Justice.

The division was elevated from office status last week when Gov. Carney signed Senate Bill 96. 

 