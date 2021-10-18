use of force law

-
The House passes a bill changing the use of force standard in Delaware, and it now heads to Gov. Carney’s desk. The bill is part of a series of police…
The state Senate passes a police reform bill to change the state’s use of force standard. The legislation would create an objective use of force standard…
Legislation seeking to reform the Law Enforcement Officers’ Bill of Rights (LEOBOR) and use of force policies is introduced in the Delaware Senate. The…
The Law Enforcement Accountability Task Force, which has spent months developing proposals for police reform, voted Thursday to recommend the state…
New Castle County released body camera footage Tuesday from a deadly police shooting earlier this year. The footage appears to contradict an earlier…
For the second time this month, the Division of Civil Rights and Public Trust has concluded police officers were justified in fatally shooting an armed…
Nationwide protests over police brutality have renewed outrage over the 2015 killing of wheelchair-user Jeremy McDole by Wilmington police. Time is…
The state Department of Justice has determined a state trooper was justified in shooting a suicidal man in Lewes last fall. Delaware State Police Cpl.…
Protesters took to the streets of Wilmington again Saturday to demand justice for Jeremy McDole, a wheelchair-user who was shot and killed in 2015 by…
Protests over the past two weeks in the wake of the killing of George Floyd in police custody are bringing increased scrutiny to law enforcement practices…