michael brickner

This week, Delawareans who already requested vote-by-mail ballots for November’s general elections started receiving them and could begin filling them out…
The state Department of Justice has determined a state trooper was justified in shooting a suicidal man in Lewes last fall. Delaware State Police Cpl.…
Police have released additional information about the arrests of several protesters — and detention of a journalist — Tuesday night. Delaware State Police…
Amid nationwide protests over police brutality, advocates in Delaware are looking to increase transparency in policing. The state NAACP is focusing on a…
As nationwide protests put a spotlight on police practices, advocates in Delaware are calling for citizen oversight of law enforcement.Cities including…