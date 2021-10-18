Div. of Civil Rights and Public Trust

-
The Delaware Department of Justice took another look at the 2015 police killing of Jeremy McDole after his family renewed claims of new witnesses and a…
-
For the second time this month, the Division of Civil Rights and Public Trust has concluded police officers were justified in fatally shooting an armed…
-
The state Department of Justice has determined a state trooper was justified in shooting a suicidal man in Lewes last fall. Delaware State Police Cpl.…
-
Delaware’s Division of Civil Rights and Public Trust has an upgraded place in the state's Department of Justice.The division was elevated from office…