First State records 10th COVID-19 related death in prisons

14 minutes ago
Delaware’s Department of Correction reports another COVID-19 related inmate death.

61 year-old Fred Clanton died at Bayhealth Hospital in Kent County of complications from diabetes, hypertension, hepatitis, tuberculosis, and COVID.   

His is the tenth COVID-19 related death involving an inmate in Delaware’s prison system and the third at Sussex Correctional Institution.  

Clanton was among the over 350 inmates who tested positive at Sussex Correctional last month.

He was initially sent to DOC’s COVID-19 Treatment Center at Vaughn Correctional Center when he tested positive, but moved to Bayhealth Hospital July 20th when his symptoms worsened. He died there Tuesday afternoon.

Clanton was serving three years for drug dealing after being sentenced as an habitual offender. He had a previous conviction as a sex offender. 

The Dept. of Correction says only five inmates at facilities statewide remain COVID-19 positive. Two are hospitalized. 

 

