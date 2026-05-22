The Green - May 22, 2026 Listen • 49:27

Delaware's first independent Inspector General considers his office an "oversight mosaic"

State lawmakers voted last year to create a new position - an independent Inspector General - designed to detect fraud, waste and abuse in state government.

Gov. Matt Meyer signed that bill into law last August and last month, he nominated Robert Storch to be the state’s first IG. Storch previously served as inspector general in the federal government with the Department of Defense and National Security Agency - as well as holding senior positions with the Dept. of Justice.

Storch was confirmed by the State Senate this month and is now getting down to the business of building the office from the ground up

And this week he sat down with Delaware Public Media political reporter Bente Bouthier to discuss delivering an Office of Inspector General to the First State.

Delaware's First Independent IG DPM's Bente Bouthier sat down with Robert Storch, who recently began his term as Delaware's first independent inspector general. Listen • 13:26

The state's first Heat Awareness Week coincided with the first 90 degree days

This week is Delaware’s first Heat Awareness Week. And it seems especially well-timed.

This week saw higher than average temperatures for this time of year. Maximum temperatures this week averaged over 80 degrees with the first three days seeing highs over 90 degrees, including record breaking highs in Wilmington and Georgetown.

The creation of Heat Awareness Week in Delaware is the culmination of an effort by a group of Univ. of Delaware students in a class taught by Vaishnavi Tripuraneni, Assistant Professor in the Department of Geography and Spatial Sciences. Two of them - Katherine Turner and Jennifer Barbour - joined Delaware Public Media’s Jay Shah to explain why heat awareness matters and efforts to address heat-related issues.

Delaware's first Heat Awareness Week Katherine Turner and Jennifer Barbour were two students from their group who joined DPM's Jay Shah to discuss how they organized the state's first Heat Awareness Week. Listen • 11:41

Arts Playlist: Wilmington Drama League closes with an "Act" to remember

The Wilmington Drama League closes out its current season with a musical adaptation of the hit movie "Sister Act."

On this week's Arts Playlist, Delaware Public Media's Martin Matheny speaks to two people involved with the production - Patrick Murray, the show's director and choreographer, and Kathy Buterbaugh, a cast member and the Wilmington Drama League's production manager.

Arts Playlist: Wilmington Drama League's "Sister Act" WDL's Kathy Buterbaugh and Patrick Murray joined DPM's Martin Matheny to discuss their adaptation of the movie "Sister Act." Listen • 11:41

Enlighten Me: New germent could help postpartum mothers heal naturally

A University of Delaware graduate student created a new belly binding garment for postpartum mothers using expertise across multiple disciplines.

Belly binding for postpartum mothers has been used for centuries across different cultures. It involves wrapping the abdomen with specialized bands or long strips of fabric after childbirth to support shifting organs, stabilize the pelvis and relieve lower back pain while core muscles naturally heal.

Casey Tyler is a master’s student in Fashion and Apparel Studies in UD’s College of Arts and Science, and they used their experience with help from an assistant professor, a doula and a spacesuit designer to create an updated version of this garment to improve its form and function.

On this edition of Enlighten Me, Delaware Public Media’s Joe Irizarry chats with Tyler about the new garment, the knotted belly bind.