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Wilmington City Council passes $213.5 million FY 2027 budget with no property tax increases

Delaware Public Media | By Joe Irizarry
Published May 22, 2026 at 6:36 PM EDT
Quinn Kirkpatrick
/
Delaware Public Media

Wilmington City Council passes the city’s FY 2027 budget.

The over $213.5 million budget is up almost $12 million or 5.8% from FY 2026.  There are no property tax increases, but City Council approved using $2.6 million from Tax Stabilization Reserve Fund to help balance the budget.

The budget also includes a 4% increase in the Water/Sewer Fund Budget.  A 7% rate increase will help cover that $98.9 million budget.

One thing Mayor John Carney did not get was his $20 million request from the Tax Stabilization Reserve Fund for affordable housing, including $16 million for affordable housing developers.

Instead, council approved $13.1 million, including $8.4 million for an Affordable Housing Subsidy Program with additional funding to be considered through future budget amendments.

"I think it gets lost in the conversation what a big developer is and what affordability is and what a minority developer is, because it's definitely not representative of the demographics of Wilmington. And it never has been," said City Council President Trippi Congo.

“I think there was a missed opportunity amongst City Council,” Councilwoman Latisha Bracy. “We should have been at the table together combining ideas, not throwing competing pieces of legislation at each other. Not talking at each other, but talking to each other."

Council also approved $500,000 for a new Home Repair Program and $1.5 million for Housing Support Block Grant focused on eviction prevention and rental assistance.

Council also approved $2 million for Vacant Site Lot Readiness and $500,000 for the Wilmington Neighborhood Conservancy Land Bank.

The budget passed 11-1 with Council President Trippi Congo voting 'no' and Shane’ Darby voting present.
Politics & Government
Joe Irizarry
Joe brings over 20 years of experience in news and radio to Delaware Public Media and the All Things Considered host position. He joined DPM in November 2019 as a reporter and fill-in ATC host after six years as a reporter and anchor at commercial radio stations in New Castle and Sussex Counties.
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