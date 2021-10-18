-
A new program in one Delaware prison is giving inmates a job both inside and out. Eight inmates at James T. Vaughn in Smyrna are completing the first…
-
Delaware’s Department of Correction is adding new technology to try to keep coronavirus out of state prisons.State DOC officials say Delaware is the first…
-
Delaware’s Department of Correction reports further spread of COVID-19 in the state prison system. DOC is now dealing with significant outbreaks at two…
-
Inside a secretive Department of Correction building, the state opened a new intelligence facility to improve security in Delaware prisons. The new…
-
Goodwill of Delaware and Delaware County is launching a new adult training program called Train to Gain. Goodwill of Delaware and Delaware County’s…
-
Delaware’s Department of Correction reports another COVID-19 related inmate death.61 year-old Fred Clanton diedat Bayhealth Hospital in Kent County of…
-
Delaware’s Department of Correction announced a COVID-19 related inmate death Wednesday.71 year-old Jackie Lovett died at Bayhealth Hospital in Kent…
-
Cases of COVID-19 among inmates at the Sussex Correctional Institution have more than doubled in just a few days. Between July 6th to the 8th, cases of…
-
Delaware’s Department for Correction continues to deal with a COVID-19 outbreak at a Sussex County prison facility.DOC reports another 33 inmates at the…
-
A COVID-19 outbreak at a state prison facility in Sussex County is growing.Delaware’s Department for Correction reports another 22 inmates have tested…