Killens Park unveils expanded water park pool, safety upgrades

Killens Pond State Park unveiled an expanded pool at its water park.

The Killens Pond Waterpark’s new pool, nearly 13,500 square feet, was developed during the off season. Work began after the water park closed last summer.

The new pool is 48% larger according to park officials, and it comes with new water sprayers and lily pad floats for children to play on, on top of its function as a major cooling station at the park during hot days.

Killens Pond State Park Superintendent Kate Crane says the expansion is also a safety upgrade.

“There’s going to be more space for people to swim without having to be on top of each other. It’s also much safer for the guards because of its shape- the last pool had a bunch of funny cut outs, and they blocked a lot of visibility for our lifeguards which decreased safety.” she said.

Crane adds the pool expansion project necessitated the replacement of the old pools water pumps, which were due for replacement at nearly 30 years old.

Isreal Hale / Delaware Public Media Representative Kerri Harris presents the park with a resolution on behalf of the general assembly. Harris says that before her mother passed, the two would frequent Killens Pond for hikes.

The project was funded $5.5 million dollars from two Bond Bills allocations, State Representative Kerri Harris says Killens Pond is her family park.

“And, to see that it's going to expand means a lot to my family personally but also to our community. We’re growing, we need more space, and there’s

that forward thinking within the parks system to say, ‘let's make sure that Killens Pond is here for families for generations to come’ and builds on those core memories.” she said.

This will mark the park's second renovation since opening in 1996. The first was the addition of the park's spiral and speed slides in 2016.

The park opens for weekend use this weekend. It expands to its twice daily, four hour sessions in mid-June through mid-August.

