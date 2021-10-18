-
The Delaware Department of Correction announced another inmate death connected to COVID-19. The Department of Correction says Charles (R.J.) Patterson, a…
-
Delaware’s Department of Correction reports another COVID-19 related inmate death.61 year-old Fred Clanton diedat Bayhealth Hospital in Kent County of…
-
Hundreds of inmates who tested positive for COVID-19 last month in Delaware have now recovered. Delaware’s Department of Correction says 350 inmates who…
-
Delaware’s Department of Correction now has a better idea of how widespread the COVID-19 outbreak is at at the Sussex Correctional Institution. DOC says…
-
Cases of COVID-19 among inmates at the Sussex Correctional Institution have more than doubled in just a few days. Between July 6th to the 8th, cases of…
-
Delaware’s Department for Correction continues to deal with a COVID-19 outbreak at a Sussex County prison facility.DOC reports another 33 inmates at the…
-
Delaware’s Department of Correction (DOC) reports three inmates have turned up COVID-19 positive - the first new cases in the state’s prison system since…