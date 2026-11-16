The Christina School District gets an update on school safety and security.

In August, the Board of Education voted almost unanimously to phase out armed School Resource Officers, or SROs, over the next year in favor of district-employed constables.

Much of the public comment at the board’s September meeting was taken up by responses to that decision, and board members tasked Superintendent Dierdra Aikens with drafting recommendations for improving safety and security.

Aikens told board members that her work on that is ongoing, but she was able to provide an update on what she and other stakeholders have learned so far.

“I walked away with the charge of looking at the research, collecting additional data, analyzing that data, listening to the community, observing our practice, and then ultimately making decisions to inform my next recommendation to you all as a board,” she said at the board’s November meeting.

Overall, she said, students, staff, and the community recognize the value of both SROs and constables in the schools. But there are significant hurdles as well.

“Our community also raised some challenges, such as ensuring fair treatment, what does restoration look like after an experience that wasn't quite positive, and fear for overusing the ability to arrest, especially those younger students and those who come from marginalized communities,” Aikens said.

She also differentiated between security and safety, and the roles SROs and constables play in each.

“We look at security being what goes on within the building, including its envelope, like the windows, the doors, et cetera, and people like our staff and students, owned and governed by the district, and those duties would be our constables,” Aikens told board members. “Safety is about anything outside the building, the streets, if you will, and that's anything enforced by the law, and that would be governed by the SROs.”

While Aikens’s full recommendations are still in progress, she was able to share some of what she has in mind. One thing she wants to implement is a more robust mentoring program and earlier interventions in disruptive behavior.

“One of the lessons we're learning when we unfortunately arrive at the expulsion or alternative placement table is that these students who might be in high school now may have sent us a message somewhere between 3rd and 8th grade that we might have missed,” she said.

Aikens also touted a new daily report that SROs and constables file, tracking their activity and interactions with students, staff, and the public, with a goal of creating a storehouse of data to guide security policy.

But, Aikens prepared board members to be ready to extend the current roster of SROs and constables past their current February end date, even as the district continues its hiring process.

“We were able to hire five constables this fall,” she explained. “The constable academy does not start until March and will not end until late April. So with that said, we're going to need our current personnel beyond February.”

Aikens’s final set of recommendations are expected to hit board members’ desks in February.