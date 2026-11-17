The Delaware Department of Agriculture releases preliminary information on a new deer damage program.

The Delaware Deer Crop Damage Indemnity Program will offer $1.5 million in total funding to farmers who qualify for compensation for deer damages after this firearm hunting season.

The Ag Dept. says the wait is because this hunting season and its herd thinning opportunity will offer farmers the ability to abate deer on their own property- as well as through a master hunter program announced earlier this year by DNREC.

Ag Dept. Chief of Community Relations Michael Lewis says that can come with added opportunity.

“If you sign up for the top level, that will mean that you are able to have hunting on your land, or you are able to hunt yourself, beyond just the regular seasons.” he said.

Lewis adds that having deer harvested under DNREC’s deer damage assistance program may be required to qualify for later compensation,

“That is why we wanted to the word out that this program will be available next year. We wanted to get it out now so hunters and landowners could take advantage of these seasons- the general firearms seasons- to begin to do herd reduction on their own. We will want to see what you did during these hunting seasons.” he said.

But while that might be required, the exact criteria is not yet decided on.

Farmers are encouraged to sign up for DNREC’s deer damage program to maximize their chances of qualifying- the standards for that program were relaxed earlier this summer.

Lewis adds more details including how to sign up and who qualifies, will be made available in the near future.

He also notes a deer damage session will be featured during the 2027 “Ag Week” on January 12th, at Delaware State Fair Grounds in Harrington.