Smyrna Town Council votes to double property taxes to close budget defecit

Smyrna Town Council votes to double property taxes this year to close the gap on a $2 million to $3 million budget deficit.

Mayor Robert Johnson made the announcement on April 1, noting council did not make the decision lightly.

“But unless the town wants to face unsustainable debt, giving up our utilities and police protection to third-party providers, and compromises to the level we can provide citizens, the increase is vital," he says.

Johnson says the town has fought to avoid raising taxes in recent years, despite a three-fold population increase - and relied on one-time revenue sources like transfer taxes and impact fees, and loan transfers from the water and electric fund for general operations.

“In order to stop subsidizing the operating budget with funding sources necessary for long-term capital needs, a decision was made to double the town property taxes from 47 cents to 94 cents, so that the town can continue to pay for operating expenses with tax revenues and dedicate utility and one-time fees to growing capital needs," Johnson says.

And the population is expected to keep growing, with 1500 to 2000 new homes set to be built in the coming years.

Johnson says since COVID, the town also needs to offer employees more competitive salaries and increase staffing soon.

The town of Smyrna has an upcoming council election on April 30.