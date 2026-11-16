Redding Consortium examines transportation plans in consolidation

Logistics to consolidate Northern New Castle County school districts are still in the works, as Redding Consortium members examine issues like school choice and transportation.

The group voted last year to combine the Brandywine, Red Clay, Christina, and Colonial school districts into one.

And the transportation subgroup met last week, largely in agreement that consolidating the districts will improve student transportation by ending the fragmented system the districts use now.

State Senator Tizzy Lockman co-chairs the Redding Consortium. She said the consortium is charged with putting forward minimally invasive plans, and she feels confident that a proposal that achieves this is possible.

"From our analysis, there's some very targeted areas where we see concern when it comes to things like concentration of poverty," she said.

Districts all operate their own transportation systems but have students crossing district lines as part of Delaware’s school choice system. That can leave students with transportation options that don't meet their needs

Dr. Trent Sharp, American Institutes for Research, led the transportation subgroup’s meeting. He said one of the takeaways from members is that unifying transportation operations should move forward, even if a larger redistricting does not.

"I mean the list of benefits to employees, to students, to schools, to programs," he said. "(The subgroup has) given some of the most compelling arguments we've heard anywhere today for consolidation."

Some of the highest instances of chronic absenteeism exist in areas where families have lower access to vehicles– which is concentrated at the intersections of Colonial, Christina School District, and Brandywine.

The group wants to examine efficiencies around bus yards in the districts, along with costs of bus drivers on staff and bus drivers it contracts with.

Lockman said the places she believes the consortium can make the biggest difference include decisions around consolidating revenue streams in the New Castle County tax pool, and establishing a district-wide school choice policy – which she described as also fragmented.