Blades Police Chief Anthony Toto resigns from his position following an on-duty DUI arrest.

Blades Police Chief Anthony Toto was charged on Nov. 10th with driving under the influence and possession of a firearm under the influence. His resignation comes just three days after, but is retroactively effective Nov. 10th, the same day as his arrest.

Seaford Police, which conducted the investigation, said they were notified on Nov. 10th of a concern involving a police officer who was suspected of being under the influence.

Toto was not named in the release due to a state law passed earlier this year which prevents police from naming people charged with crimes unless they face a penalty /and/ it’s necessary to protect public safety.

However, a review of court documents by the News Journal/Delaware Online revealed the case number “matched the charges Seaford filed against Toto”