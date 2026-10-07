House Ethics committee drops Ortega investigation, attributes to his loss in primary

The House Ethics Committee says it’s finished an investigation into State Rep. Josue Ortega (D-Wilmington), who was accused of domestic violence in May.

House leadership opened a preliminary investigation into Ortega in June over the allegations that he struck a woman in the face. They called the allegations “troubling” and sought to determine if Ortega may have violated the Legislative Code of Conduct.

The Ethics Committee held meetings since, the contents of which are confidential.

The committee met again Wednesday and voted unanimously to close its investigation and take no further action against Ortega.

It attributes its decision to the results of the Primary election, where Ortega finished third in a four person race won by Branden Fletcher-Dominguez.

The committed notes neither the related criminal matter nor subsequent proceedings of the Ethics Committee can be resolved before Ortega’s term of office expires.

Ortega won the Wilmington-area House District 3 seat in 2024.

