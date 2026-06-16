Wilmington Rep. Josue Ortega domestic violence accusation to be investigated by House Ethics Committee

Delaware State Rep. Josue Ortega (D-Wilmington) will be investigated by the House Ethics Committee, after being accused of domestic violence last month.

The State Rep, first elected in 2024, is accused of allegedly hitting a woman in the face in the Save-A Lot parking lot on Maryland Ave. in Wilmington, according to a domestic incident report filed with Delaware State Police on May 21.

House Democratic leadership – House Speaker Melissa Minor-Brown, House Majority Leader Kerri Evelyn Harris, and House Majority Whip Ed Osienski– shared a statement Tuesday that the House Ethics Committee will convene in the coming weeks to review a complaint they’ve filed on the incident.

The statement said leadership has informed Ortega of the coming ethics complaint.

The substance of these hearings is confidential. But the House Democratic leadership’s statement says they intend to share information with the public once the investigation is finished.

There are currently no warrants for Ortega’s arrest, according Delaware State Police. He has not been charged with a crime.

Ortega issued a statement on Facebook Tuesday calling the accusations false, and he looks forward, "to cooperating fully with House Leadership regarding their investigation.'