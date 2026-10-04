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The minimum fine will increase by $15 for one kind of parking violation in Wilmington

Delaware Public Media | By Joe Irizarry
Published October 4, 2026 at 2:56 PM EDT
Quinn Kirkpatrick
/
Delaware Public Media

Wilmington City Council passes legislation to increase the minimum fine for blocking parking spaces.

The fine will increase from $60 to $75 for a first offense of blocking a parking space with items that deprives the public of lawful access to shared public spaces.

Councilwoman Zanthia Oliver is the main sponsor of this legislation.

"This is asking people to not put out their cones, chairs, other items to save parking spaces,” said Oliver. “Like I said, I understand sometime in the wintertime, when you're elderly or something but the weather right now, just to come home and find five trash cans out there arguing or somebody get killed over a trash can."

The legislation as written also pertains to private construction contractors who fail to promptly remove expired or abandoned “No Parking” traffic control devices after work is completed.

While the measure passed easily by a 10-3 vote, many on council focused on communication to the public about the laws on the books.

Councilwoman Maria Cabrera was one of the 10 council members to approve the measure.

"But we definitely have to do community awareness, bringing it up at community meetings, and then the other way to get the information out so our constituents know that this really is not allowed," said Cabrera.

Other council members agree about providing more communication about the laws blocking parking spaces either by having public meetings, sending a letter to residents or both.
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Politics & Government wilmington city council
Joe Irizarry
Joe brings over 20 years of experience in news and radio to Delaware Public Media and the All Things Considered host position. He joined DPM in November 2019 as a reporter and fill-in ATC host after six years as a reporter and anchor at commercial radio stations in New Castle and Sussex Counties.
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