© 2026 Delaware Public Media | Privacy Policy
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Newark is in the process of developing a Climate Action Plan

Delaware Public Media | By Joe Irizarry
Published September 29, 2026 at 1:05 PM EDT
City of Newark

Newark City Council hears the latest on the city’s work to develop a Climate Action Plan.

The city is developing the plan with Rossi Group and ICF.  It would build on the city’s existing sustainability planning and greenhouse gas inventory work.

The goal is to identify practical strategies to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and improve community resilience.

Preliminary results show community-wide net greenhouse gas emissions declined about 6% between 2019 and 2024 while emissions from municipal operations declined 37% in the same period.

"The focus of the city's strategies in the Climate Action Plan will be on the areas where the city has authority to drive action directly or through partnerships. So some examples of that would include buildings, some building retrofits of existing residential and commercial building stock, high efficiency electrification, space and water heating and setting strong expectations for new construction," said Katie O’Malley, Senior Climate Change and Sustainability Manager with ICF.

The project is still in the analysis and strategy development phase.

O’Malley explains what they’re focusing on next.

"We are actively finalizing the mitigation and resilience strategies for the Climate Action Plan draft,” said O’Malley. “These strategies were consolidated using the gsg pathways meeting with city representatives from the electric, parks and water departments. And following feedback from our recent workshop and roundtable events."

The goal is for it to be completed early next year.
Tags
Politics & Government Newark City Council
Joe Irizarry
Joe brings over 20 years of experience in news and radio to Delaware Public Media and the All Things Considered host position. He joined DPM in November 2019 as a reporter and fill-in ATC host after six years as a reporter and anchor at commercial radio stations in New Castle and Sussex Counties.
See stories by Joe Irizarry
More from Delaware Public Media