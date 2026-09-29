Seaford signs off on preliminary plans for a new playground

The city of Seaford is on its way to getting a new playground to replace the Jay’s Nest.

The old Jay’s Nest was torn down earlier this year due to safety concerns. In recent months, city officials have been working with a playground design firm on plans for a replacement. At a meeting last week, the city’s director of economic development and community relations, Trisha Newcomer, was in front of city council with preliminary plans for a new design.

Behind the design ideas is a foundation of data. Newcomer said a survey earlier this year netted more than 650 responses, which helped guide the development of the new playground and the features people wanted to see.

“Certainly, number one I think everybody always wants is swings, some slides, some inclusive play, which you'll see, some climbing features, a zip line,” she said.

She also noted that public opinion was in favor of something that could appeal to all ages.

“Overwhelmingly, the age range that they would like to see represented in our new playground is something for all ages,” Newcomer said. “So from that 2 to 5 on up to mom and dad while they're out there or grandparents while they're out there with their kids.”

With those responses in mind, Newcomer said, the proposed new Jay’s Nest will have a lot of things, including a custom blue jay-inspired play structure.

“Some swings, a dual zipline, the universal carousel, a rocket roller, a Coco swing, multiple, multiple things,” she said. Some of the equipment, like the universal carousel, are designed to accommodate children with mobility impairments as well.

The new playground will come at a hefty price tag, however. The estimated cost, not counting fencing and other infrastructure, is around $1 million. Councilwoman Stephanie Grassett noted that the community would have to step up, just as it did with the original playground.

“The city cannot just buy a playground and put it out there. We're going to have to fundraise,” she said. “We're going to have to all chip in and make this a reality. And so if it has to come in stages in order to afford it, that may be what we have to do.”

Newcomer agreed that, unless the community chips in in a big way, the project would likely happen in phases, and that the plan could accommodate that. She added that there has been some early interest from businesses in Seaford in helping pay for the playground.

City council unanimously gave the project preliminary approval, clearing the way for more detailed plans and designs.