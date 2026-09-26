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Next steps for Office of New Americans uncertain

Delaware Public Media | By Bente Bouthier
Published September 26, 2026 at 9:06 PM EDT
Delaware statehouse
Bente Bouthier
/
Delaware Public Media

Gov Matt Meyer is undecided on what’s next for Delaware’s Office of New Americans

The two-person department was created by Meyer through executive order last year. It operates within the Department of State, helping Delaware’s immigrant community with citizenship and to connect with work and outside services.

A bill to codify the office passed the General Assembly this session but is still on the governor’s desk. Meyer said it was revised during the legislative process, and the state's budget was pared down.

"That bill is on my desk now," he said. "...We're trying to decide... whether to sign the bill or continue to run the office as is."

Meyer said the office needs more resources and staff support. He added another option is to reintroduce the legislation next year after revisiting the state’s budgetary needs.
Tags
Politics & Government legislative hallImmigration
Bente Bouthier
Before joining DPM, Bente worked in Indiana's network of NPR/PBS stations for six years, where she contributed daily and feature assignments across politics, housing, substance use, and immigration. Her favorite part of her job is talking on the phone with people about the issues they want to see in the news.
See stories by Bente Bouthier
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