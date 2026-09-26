Next steps for Office of New Americans uncertain

Gov Matt Meyer is undecided on what’s next for Delaware’s Office of New Americans

The two-person department was created by Meyer through executive order last year. It operates within the Department of State, helping Delaware’s immigrant community with citizenship and to connect with work and outside services.

A bill to codify the office passed the General Assembly this session but is still on the governor’s desk. Meyer said it was revised during the legislative process, and the state's budget was pared down.

"That bill is on my desk now," he said. "...We're trying to decide... whether to sign the bill or continue to run the office as is."

Meyer said the office needs more resources and staff support. He added another option is to reintroduce the legislation next year after revisiting the state’s budgetary needs.