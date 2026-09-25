Coastal replenishment projects facing delays as nor'easter slams Delaware coast

Four beach communities in Delaware are seeing delays in beach replenishment projects.

A US Army Corps of Engineers project that would cover Pickering Beach, Kitts Hummock, Bowers Beach and Slaughter Beach faces delays due to funding and easement concerns.

Around 100 of the required 166 required permit easements have been collected from affected property owners. All permits needed to be collected by September 1st in order for work to be finished by the end of next spring.

Beyond those, US Army Corps of Engineers Public Affairs Officer Stephen Rochette says other beach projects rely on currently stringent federal funding.

“Some of the projects do have some federal funding at this point, but in order to award a contract for periodic nourishment, additional would be needed. And also, we do cost share these projects with the State and so the state, historically, would cost share as well for these projects.” he told DPM.

This week’s multi-day nor’easter is raising erosion concerns along the Delaware coast. For example, at the Indian River Inlet, old structures previously hidden entirely by sand replenishment have become completely exposed.

US Army Corps of Engineers Public Affairs Officer Stephen Rochette says their projects are supposed to aid in preventing storm-related erosion.

“We do conduct surveys and, historically, these projects have been important in reducing damages from storm events. Nor’easters and hurricanes- there’s a lot of vulnerable infrastructure behind them, and the projects have certainly proven effective in past storms at doing that.” he said.