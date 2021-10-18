-
The Delaware Hispanic Commission joins other First State organizations supporting Congressional Democrats’ Plan to create a pathway to citizenship for…
-
Limited service at an immigration help center in Dover has reportedly caused suffering in Delaware’s immigrant community. Delaware’s only federal…
-
Sen. Tom Carper visited El Paso, Texas this week to examine the conditions of migrant facilities along the U.S. / Mexico border. Carper led of group of…
-
Delaware’s Attorney General has joined several other states suing over a new Trump Administration policy affecting the detention of migrant children.The…
-
Delaware’s U.S. senators are speaking out about what they call inhumane conditions in border facilities along the southern border.Sens. Tom Carper and…
-
Community meetings on immigration at the United States’ Southern Border will be held in Delaware this Saturday.Progressive activist Kerri Harris is…
-
Delaware’s senators reacted Monday to the departure of former Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen.Sen. Chris Coons said Nielsen…
-
Sen. Tom Carper recently visited some Central American countries with Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester and other members of Congress.The Carper-led Congressional…
-
Central American migrants heading north through Mexico toward the U.S. has become a political issue leading up to the midterm election.Sen. Tom Carper…
-
Sen. Tom Carper (D-Delaware) is calling for stronger federal oversight of unaccompanied migrant youth in Delaware and other states. These are kids who…