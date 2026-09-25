The impact of Trump administration's pause on visa processing

DPM's Jay Shah interviews immigration attorney Rick Hogan Listen • 16:56

Hogan said although they've received word the training has been completed, the backlog created from the pause will continue to effect the system and impact anyone who needs to go through an immigration process. He said it's because USCIS officers are being instructed by the Trump administration to focus on certain tasks instead of processing applications which is exacerbating the backlog.

Hogan recommended that anyone filing for a visa, green card or naturalization application should expect delays ranging from 6 months to a year. Also, he advised that for those looking to renew their green cards, they should avoid international travel and other activities that may require them to show proof of their status. Hogan said those with green cards maintain their permanent resident status until a judge revokes it. It's the card that expires but the status remains intact.